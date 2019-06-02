Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak understandably was exhausted Saturday night after the Boston Bruins’ 7-2 obliteration of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The top-line winger had a goal in the win, but also was one half of a big collision with Blues center Brayden Schenn that resulted in Schenn flipping.

Another angle of that Brayden Schenn flip and it's just as crazy 😱#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VH7jQbney9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2019

After the game, Pastrnak was asked if he had seen a replay of the hit, to which Pastrnak responded no. Then after a brief pause, he offered this:

“I just want to go to the hotel and have a nice dinner and forget about hockey until tomorrow,” Pastrnak said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

That’s a pretty fair request.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images