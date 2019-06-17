Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox took care of business in Charm City over the weekend.

As they look to right the ship and climb up the American League East standings, the Red Sox served themselves well by completing a three-game sweep of the lowly Orioles. Sunday was a character victory for Boston, which didn’t budge after squandering its lead in the eighth inning and claimed the series finale in extras.

The Red Sox now find themselves five games above .500 and only 5 1/2 games back of first place in the division. The club understandably is feeling good about itself, and Christian Vazquez seems to believe the reigning World Series champions are about to take off.

Christian Vazquez, after Red Sox sweep, walked by media in clubhouse and said: “Hey guys – we’re back.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 16, 2019

Boston’s next challenge really will put Vazquez’s declaration to the test. The Red Sox on Monday will open a three-game set in Minnesota against the Twins, who currently own the best record in all of baseball. A series victory could provide Boston with the momentum it’s been longing for all season.

Coverage for Monday’s series opener begins at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images