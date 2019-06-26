Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are keen to return to winning ways quickly.

The early WNBA pace-setters will look to bounce back from their first loss in three-plus weeks Wednesday when they visit the Dallas Wings. This will be the teams’ first meeting of the season and might offer hints into how the rest of their respective campaigns will unfold.

Connecticut lost to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, snapping the seven-game winning streak, which propelled the Sun to the top of the WNBA standings. Maintaining focus early in the game against Dallas will be key to the Sun preventing a similar outcome to the one they endured three days ago.

Dallas’ optimism might have grown last week, after it ended a season-opening five-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury. However, the Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, suggesting Dallas’ road to potential playoff contention might not be straightforward.

Connecticut Sun (9-2) at Dallas Wings (2-6)

Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV: NESN

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

Connecticut won the three games it played against Dallas last year, and the Sun’s winning streak against the Wings now stands at five games, dating back to June 25, 2017.

Players to watch

Dallas’ Isabelle Harrison has played mercurially since her arrival last month via trade. She has scored five points or fewer in four of the six games she has played for the Wings but dropped nine and 18 points in the other two contests.

Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones is sixth in the WNBA in scoring average with 16.7 points per game and also leads the league in rebounding with 11.5 per contest. Her teammate Shekinna Stricklen is a sharpshooter extraordinaire, hitting a WNBA-high 32 3-pointers on 42.9 percent shooting beyond the arc.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun