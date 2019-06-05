Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pride Month is just four days deep and plenty of people big and small already have started to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas is one of the people.

The 27-year-old was seen rocking a pair of Pride Month-themed Kobe A.D. “Be True” shoes to practice on Tuesday ahead of the Sun’s second match of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks. And the Internet quickly took notice.

Check ’em out:

.@athomas_25 giving the Kobe A.D. ‘Be True’ a go earlier today during practice, as the @connecticutsun prepare for the Sparks #WNBAKicks pic.twitter.com/XTJ6Yjrvjx — #WNBAKicks (@WNBAKicks) June 4, 2019

Those are some pretty fresh kicks.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun