Although the Boston Red Sox haven’t matched last season’s standards to date, stars still exist in their midst.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield on Wednesday included four Red Sox players — Mookie Betts; J.D. Martinez; Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts — among his “still-too-early” selections for the 2019 All-Star Game. Schoenfield tabbed Betts and Martinez as starters as an outfielder and designated hitter, respectively, and he pegs Bogaerts and Vazquez as reserves.

Here’s what Schoenfield writes about each of Boston’s prospective All-Stars.

“(Betts) isn’t hitting at his 2018 level, but he hasn’t hit himself out of a starting nod in my book.”

The process of elimination benefits Martinez, according Schoenfield.

“There isn’t really a viable second option (to Martinez) here,” Schoenfield writes. “Yes, Hunter Pence has been a huge surprise for the Rangers, but are you really taking Pence over Martinez? Some of the big names have missed time (Giancarlo Stanton, Nelson Cruz, Shohei Ohtani), and Khris Davis has just two home runs in his past 28 games.”

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is Schoenfield’s pick to start behind the plate, but the ESPN scribe believes Vazquez’s fellow players will recognize his fine season.

“This (reserve catcher) could be anybody … If I had to predict, Vazquez wins the player vote here because of his defense and career year so far at the plate,” Schoenfield writes.

Schoenfield picks Bogaerts as a backup shortstop largely because of his bat.

“(Francisco) Lindor is great,” Schoenfield writes. “Carlos Correa is great. Both have missed time with injuries, however, and Bogaerts is crushing the ball. Shout-out as well to Adalberto Mondesi and Tim Anderson, two of the year’s most exciting players.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will lead the American League in at the All-Star game, with former Red Sox skipper Terry Francona serving as his backup.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place July 9 in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Voting now is underway, and the process will conclude on June 27 with the Starters Election.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images