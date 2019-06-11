Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has become an annual tradition around New England, the Patriots wrapped up their offseason workout program early.

Rather than hold their fifth practice session open the media, the Patriots went paintballing Monday — no, seriously.

The Patriots wound up holding just four sessions (one organized team activities practice and three minicamp sessions) open to the media.

Here’s how Patriots pass catchers fared overall in competitive team drills, specifically in full-team 11-on-11s and with quarterback Tom Brady under center during those unpadded practices. These numbers don’t include catches or drops in individual drills.

WIDE RECEIVERS

WR Maurice Harris:

14-17 overall

8-11 in 11-on-11s

8-8 with Brady

WR Braxton Berrios:

12-12 overall

5-5 in 11-on-11s

1-1 with Brady

WR Julian Edelman:

11-15 overall

8-11 in 11-on-11s

4-6 with Brady

WR Phillip Dorsett:

8-14 overall

7-13 in 11-on-11s

4-8 with Brady

WR N’Keal Harry:

7-22, drop overall

6-18, drop in 11-on-11s

1-4 with Brady

WR Jakobi Meyers:

5-7, drop overall

5-7, drop in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

WR Damoun Patterson:

2-7, drop overall

1-6, drop in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

WR Gunner Olszewski:

1-1 overall

Not targeted in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

WR Ryan Davis:

1-3 overall

1-2 in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

WR Dontrelle Inman:

0-3 overall

0-3 in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

— Inman’s numbers perhaps are most notable. He joined the Patriots after the offseason workout program had already begun, which might explain his slow start. Still, zero receptions in four practices is mind-boggling. He’s on the wrong side of the roster bubble heading into training camp.

— Harris’ numbers also stand out. No Patriots pass-catcher had more receptions in team drills, and he tied running back James White for most receptions from Brady. We’ll see if he looks as good when the pads come on in late July.

— Berrios didn’t get much time with Brady, but the fact he had a perfect catch rate is a phenomenal sign for the 2018 sixth-round pick.

— It’s fair to say Harry struggled. He had a 31.8-percent catch rate overall, 33.3 percent in full-team drills and 25 percent with Brady. He did spend time across from top cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but that wasn’t on all of his reps. He has some growing pains to go through in training camp.

— Dorsett proved last season he’s more of a gamer than a practice player.

TIGHT ENDS

TE Ben Watson:

8-12, drop overall

5-7 in 11-on-11s

5-7, drop with Brady

TE Matt LaCosse:

7-8, drop overall

4-5, drop in 11-on-11s

1-2, drop with Brady

TE Stephen Anderson:

7-11 overall

5-9 in 11-on-11s

3-6 with Brady

TE Ryan Izzo:

4-6 overall

4-5 in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

FB James Develin:

2-2 overall

2-2 in 11-on-11s

2-2 with Brady

TE Andrew Beck:

0-1 overall

0-1 in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

— It’s slightly surprising to see Anderson received more targets from Brady than LaCosse. Anderson, who’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, looked solid in the spring.

— Outside of the drop, LaCosse certainly made the most of his opportunities and looked like the best tight on the field.

— It’s clear Watson and Brady still have a connection from their first tenure together. It wouldn’t be surprising if Watson became the Patriots’ top tight end after his four-game suspension to begin the season.

RUNNING BACKS

RB Rex Burkhead:

13-14 overall

11-12 in 11-on-11s

3-4 with Brady

RB James White:

11-16, drop overall

7-10, drop in 11-on-11s

8-8 with Brady

RB Damien Harris:

6-8, drop overall

3-5, drop in 11-on-11s

3-3 with Brady

RB Brandon Bolden:

4-5 overall

2-3 in 11-on-11s

Not targeted by Brady

— Sony Michel sat out of spring practices, which allowed Harris to emerge. Outside of his drop in 11-on-11s, Harris fared very well, especially with Brady at the helm.

— Burkhead clearly had an impressive set of practices from a pass-catching perspective. The Patriots have a solid corps of pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images