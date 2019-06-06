Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fired up for Thursday night’s tilt at TD Garden? Julian Edelman is right there with you.

Edelman and the New England Patriots have been all in on the Boston Bruins as they’ve battled the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. While most Patriots players and coaches have donned Bruins hats to show love for the local hockey team, Edelman went a step further Thursday as he made his way to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the final day of mandatory minicamp.

Julian Edelman is wearing Phillip Dorsett’s personalized Bruins jersey. pic.twitter.com/CJ7x5wkYE5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2019

Edelman wore the customized Bruins sweater for the first period of practice before taking it off and putting it on a practice dummy.

Thursday will be a big night for both the Bruins and Patriots. The Black and Gold will battle the Blues in Game 5 of the Cup Final, while Edelman and Co. will receive championship rings to commemorate their Super Bowl LIII triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images