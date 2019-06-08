Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady isn’t the only New England Patriot who tends to elevate his game when the lights are at their brightest.

Dont’a Hightower has put together quite the postseason résumé himself. The veteran linebacker was tremendous in the Patriots’ latest Super Bowl triumph, registering two sacks in New England’s hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Given Hightower’s impressive track record in big games, Kyle Van Noy believes his fellow ‘backer deserves to be acknowledged for his clutch performances.

Just call him Mr February @zeus30hightower from now on !!!! #elitefootballplayer #myguy — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) June 7, 2019

Hightower was influential in the Patriots’ fourth and fifth championship victories as well. The 29-year-old managed to halt Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX, which paved the way for Malcolm Butler’s game-winning interception. Two years later, Hightower’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Matt Ryan helped galvanize New England’s improbable comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Should the Patriots reach Super Sunday for a fourth straight season, it’s safe to assume Mr. February will make a considerable impact.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images