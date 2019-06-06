Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox smoked the Kansas City Royals last night 8-0 at Kauffman Stadium, and the lefty was on the mound for all nine innings.

Sale was nearly perfect on the mound, allowing only three hits while striking out 12 and allowing no free passes. You might not guess who the last Red Sox pitcher was to toss a shutout, though.

Brian Johnson was the last guy before Sale to pitch a complete game shutout — and that happened about two years ago in 2017.

To hear more about pitchers who have thrown shutouts for the Sox over the years, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images