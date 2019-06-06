Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time since 2009, the New England Patriots are preparing to enter a season without Rob Gronkowski on their roster.

The absence of the now-retired Gronkowski creates significant questions about the identity of New England’s passing game, which relied heavily on the superstar tight end over the last decade.

Speaking after mandatory minicamp wrapped up Thursday afternoon, quarterback Tom Brady explained how the team is adjusting to life without Gronk and expressed optimism about the players — Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson, Stephen Anderson — who will be tasked with replacing him this season.

“It’s the first time in a long time,” Brady said. “He was such a great player for our team. I think like any season, things are different, and we’re going to have to adjust differently and teams are going to play us differently without him. We’ve seen that even when he’s been on the team. The other guys are getting up to speed. Matt’s done a good job. Ben’s done a good job. Stephen Anderson’s done a good job.”

Given the Patriots’ uncertainty at tight end — they also cut Dwayne Allen and newcomer Austin Seferian-Jenkins and traded Jacob Hollister, and Watson is facing a four-game suspension — it’s been speculated they could use a more receiver- or running back-heavy approach this season.

Brady, however, said tight end remains an important position for New England.

“That’s got to be a position of strength, even if it’s not one player but multiple players doing different roles,” he said. “There were times in my career before (Gronkowski arrived) where we had similar approaches, so no one’s going to make any excuses for our offense. We’re going to do everything we can to be the best we can be and score every time we touch the ball. The tight end position’s a big part of our offense, and those guys are going to have to do a great job for us.”

LaCosse and Watson have emerged as the Patriots’ top two tight end options during spring practice, with Anderson also making contributions. Watson won’t be available until Week 5, but Brady has high hopes for the 38-year-old, who’s entering his second stint with the Patriots after nine seasons away.

“He’s a great guy,” Brady said. “He’s been a great player in this league, and you watch him play out here still, and he’s just got great ability. He’s had some great years recently, and that’s what everyone expects. He’s excited to be here, and I’ve always loved being his teammate. It’s going to be a good year for him.”

Watson won’t count against the Patriots’ 53-man roster until his suspension concludes, creating what amounts to a four-way battle between LaCosse, Anderson, 2018 seventh-round draft pick Ryan Izzo and undrafted rookie Andrew Beck that will intensify once training camp begins in late July.

Brady said he’s excited to reconnect — and party — with Gronkowski when the Patriots receive their Super Bowl LIII rings Thursday night at team owner Robert Kraft’s house. But the page to the post-Gronk era of Patriots football already has been turned.

“This team has to establish something differently,” Brady said. “All the players have to come in and earn a role, and that’s what this week’s been all about.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images