The Houston Rockets have not been shy about their interest in acquiring Jimmy Butler this offseason.

With some serious financial obstacles standing in the way, the Rockets reportedly are aggressively pursuing a sign-and-trade to bring Butler in alongside James Harden and Chris Paul.

Houston would have to give up a hefty package that likely would include the likes of coveted center Clint Capela, and the Boston Celtics have expressed interest in jumping in as the third team should a deal come to fruition. And it appears that Philadelphia would be open to talking about a sign-and-trade if it became clear they could retain Butler, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Houston is clearly serious about finding a way to land Butler, who grew up in nearby Tomball, Texas and who is at the top of the Rockets’ offseason wish list,” Amick wrote. “As for the key question of whether the Sixers would be willing to cooperate in a possible sign-and-trade, a source with knowledge of their situation said it’s looking likely. There is, it seems, a strong desire to avoid losing him for nothing if Butler decides to head elsewhere.”

It would seem to be a no-brainer for the Sixers to cash in on Butler rather than losing the star for nothing, and given Houston’s interest in the forward, the return haul figures to be significant.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images