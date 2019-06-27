Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 Boston Celtics were a frustrating team to watch, both in terms of on-court performance and off-court drama.

But it appears the franchise is trying to reinvent itself a bit and get back to being a likable bunch, which has led many to wonder if it would be worth the team pursuing Isaiah Thomas.

Of course, Thomas was a star for the Celtics when he played in Boston before getting sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving trade. But Thomas, in large part due to a hip injury, hasn’t been an impactful player since. He insists he’s going to get back on track, though, and he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

So will the Celtics bring him back? Well, Green Teamers, keep dreaming. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, citing a source, tossed some cold water on the idea.

“After a rocky season that was marred by poor chemistry and general unhappiness,” Himmelsbach wrote Thursday, “there has been some suggestion that the Celtics should try to bring back point guard Isaiah Thomas as a backup in hopes that he could reclaim some of the magic that has eluded him since the hip injury he suffered two years ago.

“Thomas has openly stated that he would welcome a return to Boston, but a league source said he will not be in the Celtics’ plans this summer.”

The Celtics, even if they do indeed manage to sign Kemba Walker, have so many more important roles to fill before turning their attention to a Thomas reunion. And given how revered he is in the city at present, maybe it’s best that he doesn’t come back and run the risk of that view being tarnished.

