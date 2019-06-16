Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The outpouring of support for David Ortiz after he suffered a gunshot wound in the Dominican Republic has been overwhelming. One week later, it’s still coming.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco wore custom cleats to honor Ortiz on Saturday and Sunday as his club wrapped up a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. The pair included an illustration of the Boston Red Sox legend in addition to his nickname, “Big Papi.”

Check them out:

Polanco, 27, is a native of the Dominican Republic and had previously told MLB.com that Ortiz was his idol.

Idol or not, this was a very nice gesture.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images