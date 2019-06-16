Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For Tiffany Ortiz, Father’s Day has taken on a whole new meaning.

It’s been an emotional week for the wife of Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz following her husband’s shooting in the Dominican Republic last week. Since then, Tiffany has kept Red Sox nation up-to-date while the man known as “Big Papi” recovers in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Tiffany took to Instagram on Sunday to share her newfound respect for the holiday.

“This Fathers Day brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness in what truly matters,” she wrote under a photo of the baseball legend. “This man, my husband, the father of our beautiful children has been the center of our universe for as long as we have been together (23years strong). … Please celebrate this Papi’s Day with the ones you love.”

Check it out:

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images