The Boston Red Sox suddenly find themselves in the midst of their hottest stretch of the 2019 Major League Baseball season after a not-so-hot start.

Boston owns a six-game win streak heading into its Tuesday game against the Minnesota Twins, who the Sox shutout Monday night.

The Red Sox have dealt with their fair share of injuries and watched their starting pitchers struggle. But now, that’s all changed as Boston looks to gain some momentum in the American League East.

Manager Alex Cora has noticed a difference in his team, calling it a different vibe when the team takes the field.

“It’s a different vibe, I’ll tell you that,” Cora told reporters before Tuesday’s contest. “There’s no more searching, you feel it. You come to the ballpark every day now and it feels like last year. We’re finding ways to beat teams. It got to a point we were searching for mechanics and swings and whatever. Now it’s different. Now it’s just a matter of putting everything together.”

The Red Sox can make it seven straight wins for the first time since last July when the team went on a 10-game streak.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images