The Boston Red Sox announced several roster moves Monday before beginning their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Two right-handed pitchers — Hector Velazquez and Ryan Brasier — rejoined the Red Sox. Velazquez was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after a rehab assignment with short-season Single-A Lowell, while Brasier was reinstated from the bereavement/family medical emergency list.

Velazquez and Brasier replace right-handers Travis Lakins and Josh Smith, both of whom were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket in corresponding roster moves.

Velazquez was placed on the injured list May 30 with a low back strain. The 30-year-old has made 18 appearances (seven starts) for Boston this season, posting a 5.97 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP across 34 2/3 innings.

Brasier, a key cog in Boston’s bullpen during the club’s 2018 World Series run, owns a 3.77 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in 31 appearances spanning 28 2/3 innings this season. The 31-year-old’s most recent appearance came last Monday, when he allowed one run on two hits and suffered the loss in an 11-inning defeat against the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox now have Brasier, Velazquez, Matt Barnes, Brandon Workman, Marcus Walden, Colten Brewer, Mike Shawaryn and Josh Taylor in their bullpen.

Boston currently is riding a five-game winning streak, but things are about to become more difficult, as Minnesota owns the best record in Major League Baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images