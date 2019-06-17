Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the Boston Red Sox want to extend their winning streak to six, they’ll need to beat one of the best teams in baseball.

The Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet Monday night in Game 1 of a three-game set at Target Field. Boston will send right-hander Rick Porcello to the mound, while the American League Central-leading Twins will counter with ace right-hander Jose Berrios.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi will play left field and bat second after missing Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with a quad injury. Brock Holt also is back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday afternoon.

Sandy Leon will bat ninth and handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (39-34)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-6, 4.69 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (47-23)

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jose Berrios, RHP (8-2, 3.01 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images