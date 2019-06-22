Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts may not be a finalist for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but he’s not letting it get to his head.

The Red Sox shortstop is having a stellar season for Boston, batting .299 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs, statistically making him the best at his position.

But fans voted for Carlos Correa (Houston Astros), New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and Minnesota Twins’ Jorge Polanco as the top-three finalists to head to the Midsummer Classic.

As for Bogaerts, he just has an “it is what it is” type of mindset.

“Aw. (Expletive) … It happens,” he told the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason.

Well, now he has more time to rest to continue to put up big numbers in the second half of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images