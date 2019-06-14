Rob Gronkowski is putting his newfound spare time to very good use.
The former New England Patriots tight end seems to be loving retirement, and he’s using his free time to put smiles on the faces of brave children.
Gronkowski recently brightened the day for a bunch of kids at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine. The recently retired star, wearing his Boston Bruins jersey, took some time to hang out with the kids and toss the football around.
Gronk didn’t show up empty-handed, either. He also brought along a $25,000 check for the hospital, the proceeds from a Super Bowl ticket raffle.
Check out some of the highlights.
At this rate, Gronkowski might end up spreading more cheer and joy in retirement than he did on the football field, which is no small achievement.