Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is putting his newfound spare time to very good use.

The former New England Patriots tight end seems to be loving retirement, and he’s using his free time to put smiles on the faces of brave children.

Gronkowski recently brightened the day for a bunch of kids at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine. The recently retired star, wearing his Boston Bruins jersey, took some time to hang out with the kids and toss the football around.

Gronk didn’t show up empty-handed, either. He also brought along a $25,000 check for the hospital, the proceeds from a Super Bowl ticket raffle.

Check out some of the highlights.

Gronk brought his big personality to Barbara Bush Children's Hospital – and he also brought the kids another big gift that will help them have fun even after he leaves ❤️️ https://t.co/fGNlRqokF0 pic.twitter.com/FJGkt9dirS — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019

At this rate, Gronkowski might end up spreading more cheer and joy in retirement than he did on the football field, which is no small achievement.