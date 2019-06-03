Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, here’s something you’ll never see in baseball.

UCLA and Washington played into the 10th inning with no score in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, and Rachel Garcia was in the circle for the Bruins the whole way.

Garcia chucked 179 pitches through 10 innings. And in the bottom of the 10th, she called game. The two-time Player of the Year cranked an absolute bomb for a walk-off, three-run homer to put UCLA in the National Championship.

Talk about having a day.

Rachel Garcia: 10 IP, 16 K, 8 H, 0 R, 179 pitches & THE WALK OFF HOME RUN IN THE 10TH INNING 💪#WCWS | @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/m6Gb4ziEuC — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 2, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images