30th minute, 1-0 USA: The balance of play remains more-or-less even as the teams take a short water break.

France is in the midst of a heat wave this week, and temperatures were around 86 degrees at kickoff.

18th minute, 1-0 USA: The action is swinging from end to end, as the teams push each other for the next goal, which will play a big part in determining how this fascinating contest unfolds.

14th minute, 1-0 USA: Megan Rapinoe sets up Alex Morgan in a promising position, but Morgan’s shot does little to test goalkeeper goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

13th minute, 1-0 USA: France striker Eugenie Le Sommer heads a shot on goal, but it doesn’t trouble USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

11th minute, 1-0 USA: Rapinoe’s goal bodes well for Team USA.

🇺🇸 #USWNT has never lost when scoring first at the #FIFAWWC (34 wins, 4 draws). 🇫🇷 France has never won a WWC game when conceding first (2 draws, 5 losses). — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) June 28, 2019

Fifth minute, 1-0 USA: Megan Rapinoe gives the U.S. an early lead.

It came from a free kick off to the side of France’s penalty area. Rapinoe hit it into traffic, France’s Amandine Henry and USA’s Julie Ertz failed to redirect it, and the ball skipped past goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

It’s another early goal for USA, and France now trails for the first time in this World Cup on home soil.

The goal is Rapinoe’s fourth of World Cup 2019, and she has been on fire in the knockout rounds.

USA's last three goals: ⚽️ Rapinoe

⚽️ Rapinoe

⚽️ Rapinoe The holders with the perfect start in #FIFAWWC #FRAUSA pic.twitter.com/cbTFTACKGq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2019

Fourth minute, 0-0: The referee shows France’s Griedge Mbock Bathy a yellow card for her foul on Alex Morgan.

First minute, 0-0: USA’s Julie Ertz shoots on goal, but it flies straight to France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

USA has tried to pressure opponents and score early during its World Cup journey so far, often with great effect.

Kickoff: USA versus France is underway.

Pregame: It’s time for the national anthems.

First USA’s will play.

#WWCTelemundo: ¡Qué momento! 🥺 Así se escuchó el himno de #USA en el Parque de los Príncipes pic.twitter.com/HT9d3mUKXN — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 28, 2019

Now France’s will ring out at Parc des Princes.

#WWCTelemundo: ¡Tremendo! 🥺🏟 El Parque de los Príncipes vibró con La Marsellesa 🇫🇷🎶 pic.twitter.com/DaT9INzl9x — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 28, 2019

Here are the starting lineups.

USA names an unchanged lineup from the team that beat Spain on Monday in the Round of 16. That means Lindsey Horan starts on the substitutes’ bench again, and leaving Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle to pull the strings in midfield.

2:30 p.m. ET: The United States women’s soccer team has reached its first moment of truth in 2019.

Team USA will face France on Friday in Paris at Parc des Princes in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. The mega-showdown pits the reigning world champion and top-ranked team against the World Cup host nation, which is ranked fourth in FIFA’s most recent pecking order.

1 – Tonight's Women's World Cup quarter-final between France and USA will be the first ever meeting between the hosts and the holders of the tournament. Clash. #FIFAWWC #FRAUSA #FRA #USA pic.twitter.com/u91BiiXYSn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2019

2 – France 🇫🇷 are the only nation to have beaten the USA 🇺🇸 more than once since the Women World Cup 2015 🏆 (W2 D1 L2). Hope. #FIFAWWC #FRAUSA pic.twitter.com/F4lSNhbASy — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 28, 2019

USA star Megan Rapinoe described the matchup Monday.

“I think this is the game that everyone had circled,” Rapinoe said Monday, per The Associated Press. “I think it’s going to be a great match. I hope it’s wild and crazy, I hope the fans are crazy and there’s tons of media around it and it’s just a big spectacle. I think this is incredible for the women’s game, when you have two heavy hitters meeting in the final knockout round.”

Well put.

The USA-France winner will face England on Tuesday afternoon in the World Cup semifinals.

Stay right here for all the action from Parc des Princes.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images