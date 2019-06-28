Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is alive and well as the two teams prepare for their two-game set across the pond this weekend.

Boston and New York will meet at London Stadium beginning Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET, and the banter started early between the rivals.

Well, kind of.

Sesame Street’s Big Bird got in the middle of Alex Cora and Aaron Boone when the two skippers playfully were arguing back and forth about what the duo wants to eat after the games. Of course, Boone opted for pizza while Cora suggested clam chowder.

“Wouldn’t it be wicked cool if you forget about it and be kind and respect each other?,” Big Bird asked the skippers.

The beloved Sesame Street character then talked about he and Mr. Snuffaluffagus still remain friends even after playing against each other.

Both Cora and Boone agreed, as the two complimented one another with Boone saying how much he loves the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

Watch it all below:

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images