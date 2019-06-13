Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We didn’t have to wait until July for Kyrie Irving to make a decision regarding his future.

It was revealed Wednesday that Irving, who’s set to officially hit the open market July 1, will be switching representation. After working with agent Jeff Wechsler for the first eight seasons of his NBA career, Irving reportedly will be partnering with Roc Nation Sports.

So, what does Irving’s reported agency change mean for the star point guard’s impending free agency? If you ask Stephen A. Smith, the Roc Nation effect eliminates one team from the Irving sweepstakes.

Smith long has been adamant about his doubt that Irving will join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Even after it was reported the 27-year-old was “more open” to reuniting with LeBron James, the “First Take” co-host still declared there was “no chance in hell” Irving took his talents to L.A.

Irving’s level of interest in the Lakers is unknown, but the Purple and Gold don’t seem to top his list. By all recent accounts, the pair of New York teams sure look like the frontrunners in the pursuit of Irving’s services.

