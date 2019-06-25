Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sorry, New York Jets fans. Even the greatest quarterback in the history of your franchise is in awe of Tom Brady.

Brady has left little room for debate when it comes to the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Even in his age-41 season in which some believe he showcased a bit of decline, Brady still managed to lead to the New England Patriots to another Super Bowl championship. The star signal-caller now has six Lombardi Trophies on his résumé and will have a legitimate shot at racking up a seventh in the upcoming campaign.

Hall of Famer Joe Namath has seen quite a few QBs over the course of his decades around the game, but he’s never seen anyone do it better than Brady.

“I would have to say he’s the best at answering the challenge there ever was, yes,” Namath recently told Howard Stern, as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “I’ve not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has.”

Brady does have a remarkable ability to take his game to the next level when the lights are at their brightest, as he’s won 75 percent of the playoff games he’s appeared in over the course of his 19-year career. As for Namath’s former team, they haven’t reached Super Sunday since Broadway Joe guided the Jets to their lone title in franchise history in 1968.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images