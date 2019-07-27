Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox took Game 2 of their four-game set with the New York Yankees on Friday, plating 10 runs just 24 hours after driving in 19 in Game 1. But Andrew Cashner’s effort helped keep the Yankees at bay, much to Alex Cora’s delight.

Boston’s manager was happy with the righty’s effort as he collected his first win in a Red Sox uniform. Cashner tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs to go along with six strikeouts.

“He had good fastball command,” Cora said. “The slider was good, changeup was good too. … It was a great one for Cash.”

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images