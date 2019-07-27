Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox hadn’t had much success against the New York Yankees entering their four-game set at Fenway Park, going 1-6 in their first seven meetings of 2019.

Now, the Sox have won two straight against the Bronx Bombers, taking home win No. 2 of the series with a 10-5 victory Friday night.

Andrew Cashner earned his first win in a Red Sox uniform after going 0-2 in his first two starts since being traded to Boston earlier this month. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts had himself one heck of a game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three home runs.

The Sox improve to 58-47 with the win, while the Yankees fall to 66-37 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Rewarding.

Boston’s bats were at it again, giving Cashner more than enough run support to hang on for the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Cashner’s third outing for Boston certainly was his best so far.

The righty’s command was on point Friday evening, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings of work.

Cashner tossed five scoreless innings before giving up his first run of the game on a Luke Voit single in the sixth. He’d give up two more runs in the seventh off an Austin Romine single and a DJ LeMahieu double before getting the hook, receiving a standing ovation on his way to the dugout.

Huge ovation for Cashner.

He told me he was really looking forward to pitching in this rivalry here at Fenway. #RedSox 9-3 pic.twitter.com/sK3Qhwq9gc — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) July 27, 2019

— Marcus Walden struck out the final batter of the seventh inning.

— Josh Taylor struggled a bit in the eighth, giving up a walk to Voit and a single to Gleyber Torres, but managed to escape the inning unscathed thanks in part to a nifty play at third by Rafael Devers.

— Heath Hembree couldn’t get a single out in the ninth, allowing Austin Romine to drive home the Yankees’ fourth run of the game on a double to left field. He would exit the game with two men on.

— Brandon Workman has his own issues in the ninth, starting by loading the bases after facing just one batter. A sacrifice fly by Didi Gregorius would knock home the Yankees’ fifth run of the game, but Voit would ground into a force out at third to end the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez helped get the Sox off to a fast start.

Betts put Boston on the board first with a leadoff solo shot over the Monster seats in the first inning.

Then it was Martinez’ turn to launch one over the Green Monster, driving home Devers to make it 3-0 Sox through one frame.

— Boston would tack on another two runs in the third, starting with Betts’ second solo shot of the game.

2-2 with 2 home runs. Is that good? pic.twitter.com/FGh9S4MikK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2019

After Jackie Bradley Jr. singled, Martinez would drive in his third run of the game on a triple to right field, making it 5-0 Sox.

— The Sox continued to do damage in the fourth.

Betts got the scoring started once again, launching his third home run (a two-run bomb) of the game over the Monster seats once again.

WE ARE VERY MUCH ENJOYING THIS! pic.twitter.com/mVia54zOMp — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2019

— Boston tagged the Yankees for two more runs in the sixth.

Michael Chavis kicked things off again with a single to left field, quickly followed by Betts’ fourth extra-base hit of the game that drove home the Sox’s eighth run of the game. After narrowly missing a home run, Devers drove Betts home from second with a two-out double to extend Boston’s lead to nine.

— Sam Travis drove in Boston’s 10th run of the game with a double to left field, sending Andrew Benintendi home from second.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Ahhh, yes. “Regression.”

Regression catches up to every player. Mookie Betts settles for an RBI double in the fourth at-bat. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 27, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sox will continue their four-game set against the Yankees with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Game 3 of the series Saturday. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images