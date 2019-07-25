Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cathy Inglese has died, having left an indelible mark on local college basketball.

The former Boston College women’s basketball head coach and current Hofstra University assistant coach died Wednesday at age 60, her sister Nancy Inglese announced on Facebook. Cathy Inglese succumbed to injuries she suffered last week in a fall.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of our sister and daughter Cathy Inglese, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury,” Nancy Inglese wrote. “We will miss Cathy sooo very much. Our thanks go out to everyone for their unbelievable love and support. Cathy’s legacy lives on!!… .”

Cathy Inglese coached BC between 1993 and 2008. She led the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the Sweet 16 three times. Her record at BC was 239-151.

BC mourned Inglese’s death Thursday in a statement.

“It’s such a sad day for our Boston College community with Cathy’s passing,” BC athletic director Martin Jarmond said. :Cathy had a tremendously positive influence on the student-athletes she coached at BC and led our program to championship heights. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.”

Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of former BC WBB head coach Cathy Inglese. https://t.co/zSXAb8v9jU#WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/AbBaGDucDH — BC Eagles 🦅 (@BCEagles) July 25, 2019

Prior to her arrival at BC, Inglese was University of Vermont’s head coach between 1986 and 1993. After leaving BC, she coached the University of Rhode Island between 2009 and 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images