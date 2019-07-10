Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun started the season 9-1, but have found themselves in a bit of rut over the last few weeks.

Connecticut will look to put an end to its four-game skid Wednesday morning when it takes on the Atlanta Dream at McCamish Pavilion.

The Sun are coming off a tough 74-71 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, and hope to secure their first win since June 21, which came against Atlanta.

The Dream, on the other hand, have lost 10 of their last 12 games, including five of six at home, and sit at just 3-10 on the year.

Connecticut Sun (9-5) at Atlanta Dream (3-10)

Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. ET

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NESN

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Connecticut beat Atlanta 65-59 on June 9th at McCamish Pavilion, and again 86-76 on June 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Players to watch

Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been a force on the court for her team all season. Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, with Alyssa Thomas averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists.

Dream guard Tiffany Hayes continues to be one of Atlanta’s strongest players with her 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Brittney Sykes is coming off a 29-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury while averaging 12.4 points and 2.4 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss