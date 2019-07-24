Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun appear to have returned to their winning ways and look to continue that trend Wednesday morning.

Connecticut welcomes the New York Liberty to Mohegan Sun Arena for an 11:30 a.m. ET tipoff. The Sun are winners of three straight games, most recently, a 98-69 blowout of the Atlanta Dream on July 19.

A win against the Liberty would guarantee the Sun at least a tie for the WNBA’s best record heading into the All-Star break.

New York has lost three of its last four and look to enter the All-Star break on a high note.

New York Liberty (8-10) vs. Connecticut Sun (12-6)

Wednesday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The teams split its preseason meetings, with the Sun taking the first game 100-66 and the Liberty winning the second contest 98-79.

Players to watch

Sun center Jonquel Jones leads the team with 15.5 points per game and the WNBA with 10.2 rebounds per contest. But Connecticut will be tasked with trying to slow down Liberty center Tina Charles, who leads her team with 17.4 points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss