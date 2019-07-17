Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Nunez’s time with the Boston Red Sox is over, but it won’t soon be forgotten for the infielder.

The Sox on Monday designated Nunez for assignment, bringing to an end a roughly two-year stint in Boston. Shortly after the transaction was made, Nunez shared a nice message to Red Sox fans via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, and Wednesday afternoon, he posted a tweet thanking fans.

With a photo of himself holding the World Series trophy alongside his teammates, Nunez wrote: “Thank you to Red Sox Nation and my teammates for your support over the past few years. I’m honored to share the experience of being a World Series Champion with you and to have created friendships that will last a lifetime. To the best fans in baseball, thank you!”

Nunez arrived in a trade from the San Francisco Giants during the 2017 season and will finish his Red Sox tenure having hit .268 with 91 RBIs and 20 homers in 225 games.

