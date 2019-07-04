The Boston Red Sox will be celebrating Independence Day north of the border in Toronto, but they’ll be hoping to celebrate with a victory.
Boston will be looking to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday to take a series win over the Blue Jays. To do so, the Sox will turn to Hector Velazquez in a spot start to get back in the W column.
Velazquez is 1-3 with a 6.41 ERA in seven starts this season.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images