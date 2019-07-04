Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will be celebrating Independence Day north of the border in Toronto, but they’ll be hoping to celebrate with a victory.

Boston will be looking to bounce back from a loss on Wednesday to take a series win over the Blue Jays. To do so, the Sox will turn to Hector Velazquez in a spot start to get back in the W column.

Velazquez is 1-3 with a 6.41 ERA in seven starts this season.

For more on the right-handed pitcher, check out the “Red Sox Final, video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images