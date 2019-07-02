Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Pearce’s recent setback may have him sidelined for quite a bit.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman injured himself during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. The extent of the injury — and the setback — was unknown until president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski addressed the media ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pearce will be out for at least a month after injuring his knee with the PawSox. He won’t require surgery, according to NESN’s Guerin Austin.

Dombrowski said that Pearce injured his knee. He won’t require surgery- but he will be out for at least a month. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) July 2, 2019

This is just the newest injury the 35-year-old has faced this year.

Pearce has been on the injured list since June 1 with a low back strain. He also began the season on the IL with a calf injury. He has struggled this season after earning World Series MVP honors last October. And with Mitch Moreland still sidelined, this probably isn’t the news Red Sox Nation wanted to hear.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports