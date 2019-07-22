Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pro Football Focus is expecting business as usual from Tom Brady this season.

The analytics-driven football website on Monday released its rankings for the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2019 campaign. Sure enough, the New England Patriots signal-caller checked in at No. 1 despite turning 42 years old next week.

Brady ranked No. 4 among NFL QBs in PFF’s 2018 grades, trailing only Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck. Brady, Brees, Mahomes and Luck are joined in this season’s top five by Aaron Rodgers, who ranked fifth in last season’s grades.

Here’s what PFF wrote about Brady’s place at the top:

Yes, he’s still the best in the business.

Even at 41 years old, Brady turned in an elite 90.6 overall grade in 2018, making it the fourth consecutive season he’s earned an overall grade of 90.0-plus. His passing grade on passes with a step of separation over the last three years leads all qualifying signal-callers, and his passing grade on tight-window throws ranks fourth on the list. Surprising no one, Brady also earned a starting role on PFF’s 2018 NFL Clutch Team for his efforts in one-score games this past season.

Here’s PFF’s full top 10 quarterback rankings for 2019:

1. Tom Brady

2. Drew Brees

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Aaron Rodgers

5. Andrew Luck

6. Russell Wilson

7. Matt Ryan

8. Ben Roethlisberger

9. Philip Rivers

10. Baker Mayfield

Brady, of course, faced questions last season after a slow start in which he showed signs of regression. The 41-year-old finished strong, though, guiding the Patriots to playoff wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs en route to a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady is another year older, and Father Time has a knack for winning its battles against aging superstars. But if there’s one man who’s earned the benefit of the doubt, it’s TB12, arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images