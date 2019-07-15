Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy got hosed in the “Madden NFL 20” player ratings, but he ain’t trippin.

The New England Patriots linebacker scored an overall rating of 77, an unsurprising result considering Van Noy remains one of the NFL’s most underrated defensive players. Dont’a Hightower (83) scored the highest overall rating of any Patriots linebacker.

But none of that matters much to Van Noy, who isn’t an avid “Madden” player.

Check out his reaction to the questionable rating:

Good thing I don’t play madden or I’d be mad with my 77 rating 😂😂😂 ! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) July 15, 2019

Van Noy is far from the only Patriots player who could take issue with their rating.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images