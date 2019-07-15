Kyle Van Noy got hosed in the “Madden NFL 20” player ratings, but he ain’t trippin.
The New England Patriots linebacker scored an overall rating of 77, an unsurprising result considering Van Noy remains one of the NFL’s most underrated defensive players. Dont’a Hightower (83) scored the highest overall rating of any Patriots linebacker.
But none of that matters much to Van Noy, who isn’t an avid “Madden” player.
Check out his reaction to the questionable rating:
Van Noy is far from the only Patriots player who could take issue with their rating.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images