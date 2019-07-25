Liverpool Vs. Sporting: Reds Draw 2-2 At Yankee Stadium To Cap U.S. Tour

Liverpool wrapped up its United States tour with a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in its Western Union Cup meeting at Yankee Stadium.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum got the goals for Jürgen Klopp’s side in New York as the trophy was shared at the end of the Reds’ third game in America.

Bruno Fernandes put Sporting in front with an early goal and, after falling behind, Marcus Wendel got his team back level in the second half.

Liverpool now will head home to Merseyside from the States before facing Napoli in Edinburgh this weekend and then departing for a training camp in Evian.