Daniel Hudson reportedly is on some Major League Baseball teams’ radars, and the Red Sox are one of them.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Sunday reported Boston is “among the teams to evaluate Blue Jays reliever Daniel Hudson in recent days.”
The Red Sox’s bullpen has been an issue at times this season and has struggled to put away opponents, as shown by the 4.54 ERA Boston’s relievers boast.
Hudson certainly is an attractive option, considering the right-handed reliever has a 0.93 ERA in his last 16 appearances, according to Morosi.
The 32-year-old veteran has a 2.72 ERA in a rebuilding season for Toronto. Hudson also has compiled 42 strikeouts over 43 innings of work.
