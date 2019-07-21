Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOUDON, N.H. — Growing up in Johns Creek, Ga., watching NASCAR races was a staple of David Andrews’ weekends.

And with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in New Hampshire for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, the New England Patriots center was up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday to take in the scene, and cheer on a fellow Georgian — Chase Elliott.

The pair actually share the same veterinarian back in Georgia, and Andrews got to place his Super Bowl ring atop the No. 9 Chevrolet before the race.

He caught up with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox before the green flag. Check it out:

Raise your hand if you want to see Andrews turn out a few laps.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images