Just when you thought the chaos of the NBA offseason had subsided, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder manage to ignite more madness.

OKC is sending Russell Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and two first-round picks, in addition to pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Houston was able to find a suitor for Paul’s contract, while Westbrook gets his reunion with former teammate James Harden.

The Thunder now have acquired eight first-round picks since draft night back on June 20. Sam Presti has stockpiled a Danny Ainge-like load of picks, setting up OKC nicely for the future.

I left out Thunder's Jerami Grant deal with Denver: OKC has acquired EIGHT first-round picks since draft night: 2020: Denver (1-10), 2021: Miami; 2022: LAC; 2023: Miami (1-14), 2024: LAC; 2024: Houston (1-14); 2026: LAC; 2026: Houston (1-4). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Those picks potentially could help the Thunder move Paul’s hefty contract down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images