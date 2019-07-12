Just when you thought the chaos of the NBA offseason had subsided, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder manage to ignite more madness.
OKC is sending Russell Westbrook to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and two first-round picks, in addition to pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston was able to find a suitor for Paul’s contract, while Westbrook gets his reunion with former teammate James Harden.
The Thunder now have acquired eight first-round picks since draft night back on June 20. Sam Presti has stockpiled a Danny Ainge-like load of picks, setting up OKC nicely for the future.
Those picks potentially could help the Thunder move Paul’s hefty contract down the road.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images