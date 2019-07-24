Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots lost one veteran offensive lineman earlier this offseason when tackle Jared Veldheer opted to retire just weeks after signing with the team.

On Wednesday, another chose to call it a career.

One day before their first training camp practice of 2019, the Patriots placed center/guard Brian Schwenke on the reserve/retired list, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Schwenke, 28, appeared in three games for the Patriots last season before landing on injured reserve with a broken foot. Before that, he played in 57 games for the Tennessee Titans over five seasons, starting 30.

After signing a one-year contract extension in February, Schwenke was expected to compete for the top interior O-line backup spot this summer with Ted Karras. The two split reps at left guard during minicamp while starter Joe Thuney filled in at left tackle.

Schwenke’s retirement opened a spot on the Patriots’ 90-man roster. The team’s offensive line depth chart now consists of iOLs Karras, James Ferentz, Hjalte Froholdt and Tyler Gauthier and tackles Yodny Cajuste, Cole Croston, Dan Skipper, Cedrick Lang and Tyree St. Louis behind projected starters Isaiah Wynn, Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.

Croston, who also has played guard for the Patriots, currently is on the physically unable to perform list. Cajuste, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is on the non-football injury list after undergoing offseason quad surgery.

