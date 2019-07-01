Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How much should “Madden 20” weight New England Patriots fans’ expectations?

EA Sports revealed the overall ratings Patriots rookies will receive in this year’s version of the popular video game Monday, according to PatriotsWire’s Henry McKenna. First-round draft pick and wide receiver N’Keal Harry unsurprisingly tops the list with a 71 overall rating.

Here are the “Madden 20” ratings for other members of the Patriots’ 2019 draft class.

Joejuan Williams, 70

Damien Harris, 69

Chase Winovich, 69

Jake Bailey, 66

Byron Cowart, 63

Ken Webster, 63

Yodny Cajuste, 61

Hjalte Froholdy, 61

Jarrett Stidham, 57

The photo McKenna shared on Twitter shows the Patriots’ rookies individual attribute ratings.

Harry, Stidham and others soon will embark on the career-long effort to boost their respective ratings from these initial levels and keep them as high as possible. After all, perception often is a reality in this day and age.

The Patriots will begin training camp July 21 at Gillette Stadium.

EA Sports is scheduled to release Madden 20 on Aug. 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images