Kyrie Irving is an absurdly talented (and rich) basketball player, but man, has he become a punchline.

The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday shared a photo Irving signing his four-year, $140 million contract. In other words, Irving’s departure from the Boston Celtics finally is official.

Check this out:

Unsurprisingly, the photo drew some hostile reaction on Twitter.

Here’s a taste:

Bad knees for 4 years congrats — kemba to boston (@celticsjeremy) July 7, 2019

Good luck nets fans hopefully he doesn’t ruin your team too… — Michael Young (@Michael72828896) July 7, 2019

– Kyrie every other season — MarkusRauch (@rauchm28) July 7, 2019

Have fun with that. Guy is a cancer. — George! (@GeorgieGeorge82) July 7, 2019

Bye toxic Irving. — karissa (@ToreyKruger_) July 7, 2019

I lost all respect for this dude… also eat some meat 🥩 you need the protein you looks soo skinny and fragile — M0NKEY PR (@M0NKEY_PR) July 7, 2019

Officially not a leader — Cristian Henriquez (@icris617) July 7, 2019

Good luck with that diva — pete (@repete617) July 7, 2019

Until next season when he gets bored lmao — LETRAP JAMES (@the_real_6god) July 7, 2019

You asked for this, Kyrie.

Kemba Walker, Irving’s replacement in Boston, made his new contract official Saturday evening. Let’s just say the reaction to that announcement was much, much different from Green Teamers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images