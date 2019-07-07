Kyrie Irving is an absurdly talented (and rich) basketball player, but man, has he become a punchline.
The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday shared a photo Irving signing his four-year, $140 million contract. In other words, Irving’s departure from the Boston Celtics finally is official.
Check this out:
Unsurprisingly, the photo drew some hostile reaction on Twitter.
Here’s a taste:
You asked for this, Kyrie.
Kemba Walker, Irving’s replacement in Boston, made his new contract official Saturday evening. Let’s just say the reaction to that announcement was much, much different from Green Teamers.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images