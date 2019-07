Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most Red Sox fans are well aware of the monstrous season Rafael Devers has been putting together at the plate. But Boston’s third baseman has been especially successful against one team — the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 15 games against the Jays this season, Devers is averaging .441 at the plate including 26 hits, 28 runs batted in and eight home runs.

For more on Devers’ success against the Blue Jays, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.