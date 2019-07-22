The next seven games for the Boston Red Sox might go a long way in shaping their fate for the 2019 season.

Duh.

Sox fans better get used to seeing the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees over the next two weeks. Boston’s next 13 games come against their division foes, beginning with Monday night’s tilt against the Rays in St. Pete.

If the Red Sox can somehow rattle off nine or 10 wins in that stretch, they’ll be positioned to make a run at a playoff spot. Obviously, the 13 games are mighty important, but with the July 31 trade deadline looming, the first seven games of the stretch — three at Tampa Bay and then four at home vs. the Yankees — could dictate the direction in Boston heads for the rest of the season.

Clearly, the Red Sox still think they’re very much alive. As they should. Winning the division might be a pipe dream with the Yankees building an 11-game lead over Boston in the American League East, but the Red Sox are just three games out of the second wild card. They’re not going anywhere without beating the Rays and Yankees, the two teams they’re chasing and two clubs against which the Red Sox have a 5-11 record this season.

If the Sox can have a good showing against Tampa Bay and New York, they’ll be able to go into the deadline knowing they are buyers. According to reports, that’s certainly how the Red Sox are operating. The Red Sox have been tied to a lot in the last week or so, and they appear locked in on finding much-needed bullpen help. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday the Red Sox are among the teams keeping an eye on Toronto Blue Jays reliever Daniel Hudson. As Morosi notes, Hudson has a sub-1.00 ERA over his last 16 appearances and would be a welcomed addition to a Boston bullpen that has blown 18 saves this season and has baseball’s ninth-worst walk rate this season.

Trading for Hudson would be a relatively minor move, kind of like Boston’s acquisition of Andrew Cashner in the rotation. It serves as an upgrade, albeit a minor one. But the Sox could also choose to make a bigger splash. Morosi also notes the Red Sox are in on Toronto closer Ken Giles and San Diego closer Kirby Yates. MLB Trade Rumors notes both the Jays and Padres are seeking large returns for either pitcher, meaning the Red Sox would have to feel confident in their chances this season in order to put together a package that would meet lofty demands.

Which, again, is what makes these next seven games so important. By the end of the weekend (July 28) we should have a much better idea of what the Red Sox will do ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline. Play well this week, and you’re right back in the race. A good week at least keeps the Red Sox in striking distance and justifies trying to add before the deadline. If Boston sputters — like they did this past weekend, losing two of three to a historically woeful Baltimore team — then maybe it starts thinking about selling at the deadline or at the very least staying put and not mortgaging any future assets.

It’s a huge decision for Dave Dombrowski and Co. to make, and it’s one that should come into clearer focus by the end of this week.

