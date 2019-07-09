Boston Red Sox fans hate the New York Yankees, and most of the United States can relate.
Betting site CasinoInsider.com recently shared a map of the most “hated” Major League Baseball teams in each state. Geotagged Twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets — searching for terms such as “I hate (enter team)” — was the primary source for the study.
Here are the results:
Yeah, not a lot of love for the Bronx Bombers.
Here are the final standings:
New York Yankees – 28 states
Chicago Cubs – eight states
Los Angeles Dodgers – five states
St. Louis Cardinals – four states
New York Mets – four states
Boston Red Sox – one state
The fact that the Red Sox are most hated team in New York shouldn’t come as a surprise. As for what the good people of Nevada have against the Cubs, we couldn’t begin to guess.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images