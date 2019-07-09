Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox fans hate the New York Yankees, and most of the United States can relate.

Betting site CasinoInsider.com recently shared a map of the most “hated” Major League Baseball teams in each state. Geotagged Twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets — searching for terms such as “I hate (enter team)” — was the primary source for the study.

Here are the results:

Most hated baseball team on Twitter? The Dodgers are in the mixhttps://t.co/dp1j4L7q93 pic.twitter.com/nnG3R7BbNl — Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) July 1, 2019

Yeah, not a lot of love for the Bronx Bombers.

Here are the final standings:

New York Yankees – 28 states

Chicago Cubs – eight states

Los Angeles Dodgers – five states

St. Louis Cardinals – four states

New York Mets – four states

Boston Red Sox – one state

The fact that the Red Sox are most hated team in New York shouldn’t come as a surprise. As for what the good people of Nevada have against the Cubs, we couldn’t begin to guess.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images