Although the Boston Red Sox still have four games remaining against the Blue Jays this season, Rafael Devers already has set a single-season record against Toronto.

The young third baseman drove in four runs in Wednesday’s win over the Blue Jays, and in doing so set a record.

It was Devers’ 25th RBI of the season against the Blue Jays, which sets a Red Sox record for most runs batted in against Toronto in a single season. David Ortiz previously held the record, driving in 24 runs against the American League East foe back in 2005.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images