Mesut Ozil usually provides the assists but he received some much-needed help Thursday in London.

Knife-wielding thieves attempted to carjack the Arsenal star, but his teammate Sead Kolasinac fought them off, the Premier League club confirmed in a statement, according to The BBC. The players were unhurt in the incident.

“We have been in contact with both players and they are fine,” Arsenal said.

Metropolitan Police say masked suspects on motorbikes approached Ozil’s parked car and attempted to rob him. Astonishing video circulating on social media shows Kolasinac, 26, jump out of Ozil’s jeep and confront the men.

Footage of Sead Kolasinac appearing to fight off an attempted carjacking involving himself and Mesut Ozil has emerged. Both players escaped unharmed. pic.twitter.com/wSxMNzVjqb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 25, 2019

The 2019-20 Premier League season won’t start for two-plus weeks, but Kolasinac already has clinched the proverbial “Teammate of the Year” award.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images