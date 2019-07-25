Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots hit the practice field Thursday morning for their first training camp practice of 2019.

Two notable players were missing from the non-padded session: center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett. The reasons for their absence was unclear.

Several other players were present at practice but did not participate, transitioning to a separate conditioning field after warmups. This group included wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas, running back Sony Michel, cornerback Ken Webster, safety Nate Ebner and defensive end Deatrich Wise.

Edelman currently is on the non-football injury list, reportedly with a broken thumb. Thomas, Michel, Webster, Ebner and Wise are on the physically unable to perform list. Offensive linemen Cole Croston (PUP) and Yodny Cajuste (NFI) were not spotted.

Safety Patrick Chung practiced in a red non-contact jersey. He’s recovering from offseason surgeries on his shoulder and forearm.

Reserve quarterback Danny Etling, who’s behind Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart, eschewed his usual red jersey for a white one and practiced with the wide receivers.

