A 6-year-old in Michigan made Lou Piniella look mild-mannered Wednesday evening.
During the Northwoods League summer collegiate game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and Wisconsin Woodchucks, “Coach Drake” took exception to a call that was made at the end of the sixth inning.
He responded by having a meltdown for the ages.
Drake first expressed displeasure with the umpire, and after getting tossed, went to the dugout and launched four bats onto the field before dumping a bucket of balls onto the playing surface in a move that would make Wally Backman proud. And those are just the highlights.
Check out the nearly two-minute video below.
Not sure how Drake’s parents are going to feel about him losing his mind, but at least it gave north of a million people on the internet a laugh.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab/@kzoogrowlers