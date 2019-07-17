Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A 6-year-old in Michigan made Lou Piniella look mild-mannered Wednesday evening.

During the Northwoods League summer collegiate game between the Kalamazoo Growlers and Wisconsin Woodchucks, “Coach Drake” took exception to a call that was made at the end of the sixth inning.

He responded by having a meltdown for the ages.

Drake first expressed displeasure with the umpire, and after getting tossed, went to the dugout and launched four bats onto the field before dumping a bucket of balls onto the playing surface in a move that would make Wally Backman proud. And those are just the highlights.

Check out the nearly two-minute video below.

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. pic.twitter.com/S9W0Xuj5fo — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 16, 2019

Not sure how Drake’s parents are going to feel about him losing his mind, but at least it gave north of a million people on the internet a laugh.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab/@kzoogrowlers