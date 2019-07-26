Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s bats did the talking on Thursday night at Fenway Park, slamming 23 hits en route to a 19-3 win over the New York Yankees.

But Rick Porcello was a quiet difference-maker as well, escaping a second-inning jam to keep Boston’s lead in tact. Had the right-hander allowed the Yankees to creep back into the game, we could have had a better outcome. The former Cy Young Award winner threw 47 pitches in the inning, but threw no more than 16 in each of his other five.

For more on Porcello’s numbers, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

