The Boston Red Sox stood pat at Wednesday’s trade deadline, but that isn’t to say they’ve given up on this season.

Alex Cora spoke with the media before Thursday’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays and noted that their goal has not changed. A World Series title is what the Red Sox still have their eyes set on, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Boston sits at 59-50 entering Thursday, 10 games behind the New York Yankees for the division lead and 2.5 games out of the American League’s second wild card spot.

Of course, it’s completely plausible to see the Red Sox make up that 2.5 game deficit and jump into the playoffs. And as we all know, once you get in, anything can happen.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images